Celebrate SF9’s Rowoon’s birthday and learn more …

The talented idol is turning his birthday, celebrates Rowoon by learning about his history. Little by little, SF9 has made its way into the K-Pop industry through various musical releases and thanks to the multiple talents of its members, that is why today that Rowoon turned 24 years old, he has received a lot of love from him. of the idol group followers.

Rowoon managed to stand out for his skills from before his debut, but the path to becoming an idol is never easy. Kim Seok Woo is a singer, dancer, and actor who has won the hearts of many fans. His charisma and the aura that he transmits have been key to this, since if something distinguishes this boy is the adorable treatment he has with his fans.

He was born on August 7, 1996 in Seoul, but after deciding that he wanted to pursue the dream of being an idol, he entered FNC Entertainment, where he would train as a trainee for 6 years.

Years later, Rowoon debuted on October 5, 2016 as a member of SF9, presenting the single Feeling Sensation, this song would be followed by other promotional tunes such as So Beautiful, Roar, Easy Love and O Sole Mio.

In addition to being a talented idol, he has shown off his acting skills, participating in dramas like Where Stars Land, School 2017, and Extraordinary You, the latter winning him the Best New Actor award at the Grimae Awards and MBC Drama Awards.

Rowoon has also been the face of various brands, so SF9 fans are sure that this boy and idol group’s journey is just beginning.



