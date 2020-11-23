Celebrate Hailey Baldwin’s Birthday With 12 Trivia

Hailey Bieber is celebrating, the model and partner of Justin Bieber received the love of all his friends. The native of Tucson, Arizona was born on November 22, 1996, which is why today social networks were flooded with messages of congratulations from her closest friends, including her husband, family members and colleagues in the industry. Always under a family of stars, Hailey Baldwin also shone with her own light.

The model is governed by the sign of Sagittarius and is described as a person who is always open to changes, likes to get out of her comfort zone and explore new lands, in addition, she takes great care of her economy, social life and has a great intellect , so he is always interested in knowing more.

Her career in the fashion industry began in 2014, when she obtained a contract with a modeling agency, since then, she has starred in some clothing and beauty campaigns, has walked for brands such as Armani and Versace, she also has a life as a socialite, She recently joined the TikTok rush, got engaged to Justin Bieber two years ago and last September they celebrated their first anniversary as spouses.

If you want to know more about Hailey Baldwin, we leave you a list with 12 curiosities about the model that will surprise you

MEET HAILEY BALDWIN

Her dream was to become a ballet dancer, but she suffered a foot injury that killed her

She is a fan of DYE makeup, she is her own stylist, even months ago she planned to launch her own line

She is very good friends with Kendall, Kylie and the Kardashians clan, she even has an tatto match with the youngest of the sisters

She has about 19 tattoos.

She never wanted to be famous, despite being a model and coming from a family of stars

Her father is actor Stephen Baldwin, who played Pablo Marmol in the live action “The Flintstones” in 2002.

She was educated at home, her parents were afraid that she would suffer due to fame

Her pets are called Sushi and Tuna, cats of the Savannah breed, she also has a dog named Oscar.

She changed her last name once she got married, but ensured that fans will always know she’s a Baldwin

Her rarest talent is being able to open bottles with her mouth, she can easily remove the cap

If I had a super power it would be the power to teleport

Justin Bieber was always his crush. She met him in 2015 and sealed her fate to marry 4 years later

The singer met Justin Bieber when he was very young, but it seems that the fate between them was written. What was the couple’s first kiss like?



