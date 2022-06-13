Celebrate Father’s Day with Spidey and his wonderful friends [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant has the pleasure to present an exclusive synopsis of the upcoming episode “Catch and Release” of the Marvel animated series “Spider and His Amazing Friends”, which will air on June 17 just in time for Father’s Day. EPIS. In this episode, Miles and his father enjoy a wonderful Father’s Day fishing trip, which turns out to be a little more exciting than they expected. Caught in the crosshairs of Doc Oka’s plan to seize the harbor, father and son must unite to save the day.

“Spider and His Amazing Friends” is Marvel’s first full—length series for preschoolers, telling about the adventures of Peter Parker, Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy as they team up with equally young versions of popular Marvel characters to fight villains. In addition to the obvious Doc Eye, characters such as the Green Goblin have also appeared as opponents, with new friends and enemies such as Black Cat (Jayden Klein), Sandman (Tom Wilson), Electro (Stephanie Lemelin) and others to be introduced next season. 2 premieres in August.

In the exclusive “Spider and His Amazing Friends” video provided by Disney Junior, Miles (Jakari Fraser) and his father Jeff (Eugene Byrd) find themselves trapped in the underwater laboratory of Doc Oka (Kelly Ohanian). While Jeff tries to use the power of the law to intimidate her, she has the much more intimidating power of the whirlpool machines on her side, and she reveals an insidious plan to control the waters from now on.

Will Miles and Jeff be able to outsmart Doc Oka and save the world, not to mention have a good Father’s Day? Of course, at some point the power of friendship will come in handy, and fans can expect Peter (Benjamin Valik) and Gwen (Lily Sanfelippo) to lend a helping hand. Parents who want to get closer to their children because of superheroes on the eve of Father’s Day will find several options better than a hefty dose Spider and his amazing friends.

The series has already proved to be a big hit among the target audience, and soon it was renewed for a second season after it took first place on the Disney Junior channel, in the Disney Junior block on the Disney channel with children 2-5 years old and in DisneyNOW. . In addition, back in February, the release of the comic book “Spidey and his amazing Friends” was announced to introduce the younger audience to the characters in the form of comics.