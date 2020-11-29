Ceará receives solar powered 100% electric bus

The Pecém district in Ceará received its first 100% electric bus powered by solar energy. Aiming to meet the demands for displacement of employees to the thermal plant (UTE) of the energy company EDP, the bus has a range of 300 km, and handles the route between the municipality of São Gonçalo do Amarante with ease.

Built on a BYD chassis and Marcopolo body, the vehicle has two 148 horsepower engines and is being operated every day by Gertaxi, taking employees between Fortaleza and São Gonçalo do Amarante, in Pecém, where the thermal plant is located . The trip is about 70 km, an easy task for the battery of the electric bus.

To meet the energy demand of the electric bus, 183 solar panels were installed throughout the plant to ensure independence from the energy supplied to the UTE’s production vehicle. The company’s charging is being done in the company’s own parking lot, next to a conventional electric vehicle charging station.

The introduction of the bus is the first phase of application of this ecological displacement project. The second phase determines the installation of organic photovoltaic films (Organic Photovoltaic, “OPV”) composed of cells that generate electrical energy from sunlight.

In this case, the cells will be tested in different climatic conditions in the Northeast to ensure their viability to supply the energy demand for services from inside the vehicle – such as USB ports, lighting, sound system and others – reducing the dependence on the battery charge.



