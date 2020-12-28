CDPR says it will take ‘measures’ to defend itself

Despite having sold 13 million copies (even with refunds), Cyberpunk 2077 continues to give CDPR a lot of headaches. The company was previously targeted by a class action lawsuit and has now acknowledged receipt of at least one lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

In a note to investors, the Polish developer said it would take “vigorous action” to defend itself against claims that they had misled investors about versions for the new generation (PS5 and Xbox Series X / S). The note, published on December 25, reads as follows:

“The Board of Directors of CD PROJEKT SA based in Warsaw (hereinafter referred to as” the Company “) announces that today it has received confirmation from a law firm that cooperates with the Company that a collective civil action has been filed at the District Court of the States United to the Central District of California by a law firm acting on behalf of a group of securities holders traded in the USA under the symbols “OTGLY” and “OTGLF” and based on the Company’s shares.

The plaintiffs ask the court to judge whether the actions taken by the Company and members of its Board of Directors in relation to the release of Cyberpunk 2077 constituted a violation of federal laws, for example, by misleading investors and, consequently, causing them to incur in damage.

The claim does not specify the amount of damages sought.

The Company will take vigorous measures to defend itself against such claims “.

