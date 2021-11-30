CDPR Reports 38% Gains, But GOG Is Losing Money

CD Projekt Red recently released its financial reports for the third quarter of 2021, where it reported an increase of up to 38% in its income. It’s considerable growth, slightly tainted by GOG’s performance, which continues to lose money.

Overall, CDPR is not doing badly. His increased income translates to an additional $34.7 million for his accounts, largely driven by the sales of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3. Compared to that, the $2.21 million loss brought by his GOG store doesn’t seem like a big problem.

But that is not to say that the company intends to ignore this “bleeding”. CDPR’s CFO, Piotr Nielubowicz, spoke to investors about the developer’s plans to resolve the situation. The priority seems to be to refocus the store on its most fundamental businesses.

“First of all, we decided that GOG should focus more on its core business activities, which means offering a hand-picked selection of games with its unique philosophy of no DRM. team structure.” – declared the executive.

“Changes in team structure” is often translated as layoffs. GOG’s DRM-free philosophy refers to the fact that the store does not allow games that use protective measures against piracy that often hinder paying players – technologies like Denuvo, for example.