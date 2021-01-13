CDPR explains Cyberpunk problems

Cyberpunk 2077 had a troubled release, especially on the old generation consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) and no one doubts that. But why did this happen? CD Projekt Red decided to be frank with fans and released a five-minute video on their networks explaining why the launch was disastrous and what happened during development to get things where they got to, as well as detailing what improvements fans can make. wait in the near future.

Why did Cyberpunk 2077 have a bad console release?

According to Marcin Iwinski, the company’s co-founder, CD Projekt Red wanted to make Cyberpunk 2077 an epic PC experience and, from there, adapt the experience for eighth generation video games – even though aware of its limitations. According to the executive, things started relatively easy, but the more layers of complexity the game received, the more difficult it was to optimize (which involves mechanics, interactive systems, environments, streaming information on old HDs etc). However, at some point in development, the team saw significant improvements and thought it would take time to pack up until launch.

However, already close to the official launch, there was still a lot to do in the game. Still, the company believed that the Day Zero patch would solve all the problems, something that did not happen. CD Projekt Red is aware of serious problems and intends to fix all problems by February, removing bugs, performance problems and console crashes.

Iwinski reinforces that the team (the developers) is not to blame and strongly urges fans not to attack employees, as the decision was made by the company’s leadership. Finally, the executive also reinforced the problems of the Covid-19 pandemic, which hampered team interaction and caused many production bottlenecks to occur while employees worked from home.