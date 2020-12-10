CDPR Exceeds 8 Million of Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Orders

Kaitlyn Kubrick
It is estimated that the company has already made a revenue of 500 million dollars since the first day of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially surpassed 8 million pre-orders worldwide before it was finally released earlier today.

CD Projekt Red announced the 8 million pre-order figure for Cyberpunk 2077 with just under the tweet. This is an absolutely astonishing figure, and it wouldn’t be unfair to say that Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order sales exceed lifetime sales of the vast majority of video games.

Following this figure, there was an excellent context that Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad could give. In the tweet below, Ahmad claims that the 8 million pre-order sales figure would roughly equal $ 500 million in revenue for CD Projekt, which is $ 300 million lower than GTA 5 did for Rockstar. However, the higher figure for Rockstar includes day one sales. Therefore, Cyberpunk 2077 still has a chance to surpass GTA 5’s outstanding day one sales figure.

Prior to the release of Cyberpunk 2077, there were conflicting reports about the game’s pre-order numbers. Research group M Science stated that pre-orders for the game seemed “inadequate” in September 2020, while a few months later in November, CD Projekt announced that Cyberpunk 2077 surpasses pre-order numbers for any Witcher game ever made.

