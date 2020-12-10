CDPR Exceeds 8 Million of Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-Orders

It is estimated that the company has already made a revenue of 500 million dollars since the first day of the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 has officially surpassed 8 million pre-orders worldwide before it was finally released earlier today.

CD Projekt Red announced the 8 million pre-order figure for Cyberpunk 2077 with just under the tweet. This is an absolutely astonishing figure, and it wouldn’t be unfair to say that Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order sales exceed lifetime sales of the vast majority of video games.

Cyberpunk 2077 pre-sold 8 million copies prior to launch. That’s over $500m in revenue prior to release. For reference, GTAV did $800m on its first day including pre orders + day one sales. https://t.co/DNNZjp5w5Q — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 10, 2020

Following this figure, there was an excellent context that Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad could give. In the tweet below, Ahmad claims that the 8 million pre-order sales figure would roughly equal $ 500 million in revenue for CD Projekt, which is $ 300 million lower than GTA 5 did for Rockstar. However, the higher figure for Rockstar includes day one sales. Therefore, Cyberpunk 2077 still has a chance to surpass GTA 5’s outstanding day one sales figure.

Prior to the release of Cyberpunk 2077, there were conflicting reports about the game’s pre-order numbers. Research group M Science stated that pre-orders for the game seemed “inadequate” in September 2020, while a few months later in November, CD Projekt announced that Cyberpunk 2077 surpasses pre-order numbers for any Witcher game ever made.



