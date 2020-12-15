CDPR dodges two Cyberpunk 2077 refund issues

Cyberpunk 2077 has been presenting a series of problems with bugs and performance on the PS4 and Xbox One consoles. As a result, thousands of players are asking for a refund of the game, however they find it very difficult when they have the money back on the platform. Sony.

And to complete, CD Projekt Red itself is exempting itself from the problems, claiming that it does not have a special agreement with Sony to facilitate and accept the refund on the PS Store. According to Michal Nowakowski, a member of the company’s board, each store has its own rules for the return of money.

The problem is related to the refund policy adopted by Sony in its online store. If you buy a game from the PS Store but do not download it, you will be entitled to a refund of the amount within the next 14 days. But, if you have already used the game, that same policy does not give you the right to get your money back.

And to complete, in many of these orders, the company itself asks players to wait for patch patches to be released in January and February.

On other platforms, such as the Xbox Store and online stores that sell PC versions, players find no problems when requesting a refund. Whoever acquired the physical media, will also have to face the policies of each store.



