CDPR denies rumors of content cut by executives

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to get involved in controversies and this time CD Projekt Red denied via Twitter the rumor that executives had told developers to cut content from the final version of the game.

The rumor was published earlier this week on Voxel and spoke about the post of an alleged anonymous CDPR developer on GameFAQs. The publication said that the final version of Cyberpunk 2077 should have a much larger scale in terms of history, gameplay and even world design, but it was captured at the behest of CDPR executives to be released in 2020. However, the developer denied such rumors:

Normally we don't comment on rumors but this time we wanted to make an exception as this story is simply not true.https://t.co/JuOTY2qJbM — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 6, 2021

“We don’t normally comment on rumors, but this time we wanted to make an exception, as this story is simply not true,” says the post on the social network.

Today (06) earlier, Voxel also published a news story about a modder that discovered dubbing files for the love relationship between Judy and the male version of V – and you can only relate to the character if V is female .

The fact raised suspicions of the content cut, since the files were available inside the game’s own folders in the PC version. But in a statement to the Eurogamer portal, CDPR again denied the rumors.