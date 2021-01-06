CDPR denies rumors of content cut by executives

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Cyberpunk 2077 continues to get involved in controversies and this time CD Projekt Red denied via Twitter the rumor that executives had told developers to cut content from the final version of the game.

The rumor was published earlier this week on Voxel and spoke about the post of an alleged anonymous CDPR developer on GameFAQs. The publication said that the final version of Cyberpunk 2077 should have a much larger scale in terms of history, gameplay and even world design, but it was captured at the behest of CDPR executives to be released in 2020. However, the developer denied such rumors:

“We don’t normally comment on rumors, but this time we wanted to make an exception, as this story is simply not true,” says the post on the social network.

Today (06) earlier, Voxel also published a news story about a modder that discovered dubbing files for the love relationship between Judy and the male version of V – and you can only relate to the character if V is female .

The fact raised suspicions of the content cut, since the files were available inside the game’s own folders in the PC version. But in a statement to the Eurogamer portal, CDPR again denied the rumors.

See Also
Cyberpunk 2077 Left An Important Milestone In Development Process

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here