CD Projekt Suspends Game Sales In Russia And Belarus

Developer CD Projekt RED, responsible for The Witcher franchise and Cyberpunk 2077, announced sanctions against Russia and Belarus (or Belarus) as a result of the invasion suffered by Ukraine.

As of this Thursday (3), the sale of all the company’s games in both countries has been suspended indefinitely. The measure is valid for both digital stores, with immediate effect, and physical games, which will not have their stocks renewed.

In addition, all titles made available through the GOG platform will also be locked in the region.

“The entire CD Projekt group stands firm on the side of the people of Ukraine. While we are not a political entity capable of directly influencing state affairs, nor do we aspire to be, we believe that commercial entities, when united, have the power to inspire global changes in the hearts and minds of ordinary people,” the statement reads.

The company still recognizes that the measure harms players who “has nothing to do with the invasion of Ukraine”, but thinks the decision could lead the community to talk about what is happening in the region.