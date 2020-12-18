CD Projekt responds to its suspension from PS Store

The Polish group communicates that its administrative leadership has approved the withdrawal of the video game from the official Sony store. They support refunds.

The Board of Directors of CD Projekt S.A. has issued a statement regarding the decision made by Sony Interactive Entertainment to withdraw Cyberpunk 2077 from the PS Store from public sale. The video game, which will remain away from the PlayStation digital distribution chain until further notice, is suspended as a result of a consensual decision with CD Projekt itself, they explained in a note issued at dawn this Friday.

“The Board of Directors of CD Projekt SA with registered office in Warsaw, publicly declares Sony Interactive Entertainment’s decision to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice” begins the note, published publicly under authorization of the company’s administrative board .

Cyberpunk 2077 will continue to update on PS4 despite the recall

“The decision has been made after a conversation with SIE regarding a full refund for all players who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 through the PlayStation Store and want a refund at this time,” they said. And they guarantee that “all copies of the game purchased digitally from the PlayStation Store on a date prior to the retirement of the game will remain available for use by their respective buyers.”

As CD Projekt explains, as of today the withdrawal of the title from physical stores is not considered, so that the only way to buy Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4 (backwards compatible with PS5) from now on is physical distribution, in stores . “All copies, whether digital or physical, will continue to receive support and updates from the company.”

In the case of Spain, game buyers in physical stores of the GAME franchise cannot make returns on open products at the express request of the distributor. These and other merchants that deny returns and refunds should write to [email protected] before December 21, 2020.

CD Projekt RED apologized earlier this week to report that the game will not be finalized until February 2021. The problems are numerous and the quality of the game does not reach minimum standards, which has bugs, glitches and crashes . Two big patches are planned between now and then (one in January and one in February), at which point they estimate the title to be “good, playable, and stable.” The company’s fall on the stock market is abrupt and is facing its worst moment in the last six months. Possible negative effects on share value for investors after this decision are not yet known.



