CD Projekt Red will make more AAA games in parallel

During a meeting with investors, CD Projekt Red unveiled a new market strategy to try to avoid fiascos like the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, which is still out of the PS Store because of its bugs. The Polish company has revealed that it will continue to make high-budget games (AAA), but intends to invest less in marketing.

As of 2022, the company plans to work on multiple AAA games and also expand in parallel. Currently, the company tends to direct its efforts to one large project at a time.

The studio will continue to centralize game development on RED Engine, the company’s current graphics engine. With that, the creative teams will be able to share experiences and even game mechanics, even working on different projects.

Less marketing, more products

The company also points out that it will be more cautious with advertising, aiming to escape from problems such as high expectations over Cyberpunk 2077. According to the company, “the future marketing campaigns will be smaller, with promotional content coming closer to the launch of the games. ”

While marketing will decrease, CD Projekt will invest in other means to promote its franchises and win new players. As with The Witcher, the company plans to expand the Cyberpunk 2077 universe to other media, such as television, and to cooperate with game and peripheral brands, in order to establish the franchise in the market.