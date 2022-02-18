CD Projekt RED Will Investigate Bugs In Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5

Developer CD Projekt RED has confirmed that it will investigate reports from players who have come across new bugs that were triggered by Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.5.

According to the company’s statement, signed by the company’s global director of community, Marcin Momot, there are two specific and more serious issues that will be addressed as a priority. One of them is the PS4’s disc version not starting after the update, something that has been reported a lot by the community in recent days, while the other involves crashes and the forced closing of the title on PC.

The bug on the computers is most likely related to an audio incompatibility with the software. The company suggests that you disable your audio drivers, especially if they are A-Volute, Nahimic or Sonic Studio standards, until the official fix becomes available.

Released last Tuesday (15), Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.5 brings a series of graphical improvements and fixes to the game, in addition to releasing ray tracing and 4K for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

However, the Xbox Series S was still without the option of 60 fps – something that is also “considered” by the company and may or may not be released in the future.