CD Projekt RED to pay bonuses to employees

The creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt assume the current situation of the launch of their new video game and modify the extras of their workers.

Cyberpunk 2077, the new video game from CD Projekt RED, creators of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, is already among us, not without having starred in a most rugged launch. And it is that the title suffers from numerous bugs and problems, especially in its version of consoles, that is, PS4 and Xbox One. That is why the studio executives have made the decision to modify the bonuses and extras of the employees linked to the average score of the video game and its release date, so that they are not harmed by the current situation.

Minimum of 90 out of 100 in Metacritic

Thus, according to Bloomberg, after obtaining said internal information from CD Projekt RED, Adam Badowski, studio head and creative director of Cyberpunk 2077, recently sent an email to employees stating the following: “At the beginning we had a bonus system focused on the game notes and the release date, but after several considerations we believe that such measure is not fair under the circumstances. We underestimate the time and complexity required to make it happen and, even so, you have done everything possible to deliver an ambitious and special game ”, can be read in said internal mail.

Let us remember that Cyberpunk 2077 has suffered numerous delays during this last year, finally reaching the stores this past December 10, 2020, to which we must add the problems related to bugs and graphic and starting errors, especially on consoles, with a version very cut in the technical plane that in many occasions has repercussions in a game experience very far from the most stable and ambitious version, such as the PC version.

And it seems that the second condition was that Cyberpunk 2077 should have, at least, a 90 out of 100 on average in Metacritic, something that those responsible do not seem to be very convinced after the different errors in the game. According to Bloomberg, the different heads of the departments of the study distributed tokens in the shape of a red bird (the logo of the study) to those employees who met the objectives set; later, these tokens had to become the aforementioned bonuses linked to the launch date and the average grade, two conditions that have finally been modified so as not to harm the workers themselves and that they can receive the different extras in their entirety without depending on said factors .



