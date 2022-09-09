CD Projekt Red States that The Witcher 3 will Still be Released on current generation systems

After several delays, CD developer Projekt Red reports that versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for PS5 and Xbox Series are still scheduled for 2022. It is considered one of the most exciting open-world games in recent history, the third game in the series. loved by fans of the fantasy genre, role-playing games, great storytelling or a combination of all three factors. Those with the current generation system have been patiently waiting for the game to be ported to newer consoles.

It looks like there’s not much time left to wait either. Considering that CD Projekt Red is working on a new part of The Witcher, it seems obvious that the Polish studio is returning to the series, which from the very beginning made it a household name in the industry. Despite the fact that in 2020, the developer released the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077, the extensive sci-fi game was poorly received at the time due to the many bugs breaking the game, which are fixed with numerous updates, but caused CDPR problems. reputation is falling.

However, at least The Witcher 3 will be released on the PS5 and Xbox Series consoles. According to a recent VGC report, during a profit and loss talk this week, the studio’s joint CEO Adam Kiczynski stated that the team “is on track to release versions of its hugely successful title for the current generation by the end of 2022. Originally, the role-playing game was supposed to be rescheduled in 2021, but was rescheduled for April of this year. However, CDPR had to postpone it again, although it looks like fans will finally see The Witcher 3 on current-generation consoles before the end of this year. The project was returned to the developer after it was initially ported by Saber Interactive, which was working on a version of the game for Switch.

Despite the fact that the company is best known for The Witcher series, the team is still working hard to keep Cyberpunk 2077 up to date, fixing even more bugs, as well as recently introducing some DLC. Although the game has left a mark on the industry as one of the most disastrous launches of this generation, the studio is at least working to improve the situation.

In addition to the upcoming ports and Cyberpunk DLC, CD Projekt Red confirmed earlier this year that the new Witcher game is being developed on Unreal Engine 5. Not much is known about the next part of the series, but the studio said it won. You can’t call it The Witcher 4. No doubt, many fans will be interested to see where the franchise goes next.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is already available on PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One, and versions for PS5 and Xbox Series will appear at the end of 2022.