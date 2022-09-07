CD Projekt Red States that Phantom Liberty is the Only expansion planned for Cyberpunk 2077

Phantom Liberty, a major storyline expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, was finally revealed yesterday in a live broadcast hosted by CD Projekt Red, where the developer revealed many details about the future of his dystopian role-playing game. Cyberpunk 2077 fans knew that an expansion was coming to the game, but the release dates of this DLC were constantly postponed along with the launch period.

As shown in the Phantom Liberty teaser trailer, the release of the Cyberpunk 2077 add-on is scheduled for 2023. a mysterious figure. Little is known about what the expansion will look like, but with an unclear release date in 2023, there is plenty of time to find out what new content will appear in Cyberpunk 2077.

However, it seems that CD Projekt Red is not planning any other additions after Phantom Liberty. As can be seen from the YouTube comments to the DLC teaser, the Cyberpunk 2077 channel responded to a fan stating that they hope to see more additions in the future, commenting: “As for the future, Phantom Liberty is the only planned expansion for Cyberpunk 2077.” This suggests that CD Projekt Red may be planning Phantom Liberty as the first and last expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, which means there won’t be big content updates in the future.

This news is likely to disappoint many, especially those who have played Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine add-ons to CD Projekt Red’s previous game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This may have given fans the idea that Cyberpunk 2077 will follow a similar DLC pattern, but it seems CD Projekt Red may have other ideas. This does not necessarily confirm that Cyberpunk 2077 will receive only one expansion, as plans may change in the future. However, this means that players won’t get another big DLC for some time after the Phantom Liberty launch.

In addition to confirming Phantom Liberty, CD Projekt Red showed a bunch of other content that will appear in Cyberpunk 2077 in version 1.6, its latest update. There will be bindings to Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, including the main character of the series David Martinez will become a playable character. In addition, a transmogrification system has finally been added, allowing players to walk stylishly around Night City without sacrificing characteristics.

Cyberpunk 2077 has already been released for PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The premiere of Phantom Liberty is scheduled for 2023.