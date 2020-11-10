CD Projekt Red secures release date for December

After several delays and new rumors of another change to the Cyberpunk 2077 release date, CD Projekt Red appears to reaffirm its commitment to deliver the game on December 10, via a Twitter response.

A post on Twitter that highlighted the fact that the game’s banner on the official social network account no longer featured the previously announced release date, in addition to other rumors. Marcin Momot, leader of the global community of the company just responds to the message with an image of the current banner, with the launch date of the 10th and an emoji, confirming that the launch remains:

Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account has not tweeted in 10+ days (normal post) and the December 10th date is not in their bio anymore…

Also the vice president said "We feel – maybe not comfortable, but confident" about December 10th. At this point expect a delay 😔😩 pic.twitter.com/tBlDaBGrsv — Pyo5️⃣ (@mrpyo1) November 10, 2020

The developer even erased the last date from its bibliography and, as Twitter has become one of the two most important channels for disseminating news and materials, many fans have started to believe in a new delay.

Apparently, the last delay was due to the version of Cyberpunk 2077 for consoles, but for now, the game continues with an official release date for December 10.

And do you believe in a new delay? Use the comments section to give your opinion on the subject.



