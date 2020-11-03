CD Projekt RED Removed Game Discusses

The game’s chief designer says they’ve had to cut back huge amounts of content in recent years. It will arrive in December.

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated video games not only of 2020, but also of recent years. CD Projekt RED has everything pretty much ready for release, but recently it has been delayed (again) for three more weeks. According to their chief designer, Miles Tost, they have cut content in large doses in recent years, a practice that he describes as completely common in this type of productions.

In a meeting with fans through the official channel of the game on Discord, the developer explains that “eliminating mechanics and balancing the scope is a very normal part of a development.” In addition, he recognizes that there are some ideas that, on paper, sound better than how they are later playably represented in the title, and that is also reason to take a step back and eliminate them. “In The Witcher 3 we also eliminated tons of content, but, finally, it made the game better,” he adds, with the desire that this also happen with Cyberpunk 2077.

“It all depends on how fun the game and its systems are; we are doing our best to make sure it is the best possible experience. Sometimes, for that, you have to make some difficult decisions, ”he assumes.

Three more weeks late: Cyberpunk 2077 is coming December 10

After knowing the delay of the game for 21 more days, the CEO of CD Projekt RED, Adam Kicinski, declared in a meeting with investors that the crunch “is not so bad” and “it never was”. These words did not sit well publicly, so a few days later he had to go out to apologize with an email expressly addressed to the workers of the company, acknowledging that they were “unfortunate” words.

Apparently, the reason for the delay lies in the versions of PS4 and Xbox One, which being hardware with less power require greater optimization; Sources close to the study say that on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC it looks right now as it should. The other main reason for the delay is none other than the ambition of the Polish company to rank above 90 out of 100 on the Metacritic portal.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit the market on December 10 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia and PC. PS5 and Xbox Series X | S players will be able to receive their digital copy totally free if they purchase the current generation version first. As for the next gen patch, that is, the pure version of the new generation of consoles, it will be ready sometime in 2021.



