CD Projekt Red is in trouble: Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuit

The recently discussed game company CD Projekt Red (CDPR) got into trouble because of Cyberpunk 2077, which was on the agenda with its problematic release. A law firm sued CDPR and called on investors and players to get involved in the judicial process.

Rosen Law Firm filed a class action against CD Projekt Red

According to the news of Bloomberg; Rosen Law Firm, representing individual and institutional investors who suffered from corporate fraud, trust-based breaches of duty and financial mistakes, filed the case against CD Projekt Red. It is not known who acted on behalf of the Rosen Law Firm, which stands out with its aggressive strategy while defending investors in the USA.

The file prepared by the Rosen Law Firm for the criminal complaint included allegations that the company misled investors about the state of Cyberpunk 2077 before its release, that the game was unplayable due to too many bugs on consoles, and it did not notify the shareholders of this situation.

Despite this, Rosen law firm does not have a lead plaintiff. However, the company states that investors in particular should be involved in this case. The Rosen Law Firm also states that players can be involved in the case, and offers an online form to those who want to be involved in the case. It is also reported that many investors in Poland, the country where the company is located, are preparing to initiate a legal process in the same way.



