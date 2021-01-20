CD Projekt Red faces second lawsuit on Cyberpunk 2077

The chaotic saga of CD Projekt Red with Cyberpunk 2077 continues. The studio confirmed that it received another lawsuit from a law firm that represents its own investors, with claims that the company “cheated” them about the state of the game on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

The second lawsuit was confirmed on the CDPR website last weekend and says that “the content of the complaint, including its subject and scope, is the same” of another action that the company had already received by another law firm in December, which appealed to the court to “judge whether the actions taken by the company and members of its board of directors in relation to the release of Cyberpunk 2077 constituted a violation of federal laws by deceiving investors […]”.

As in the other case, CD Projekt notes that the lawsuit “does not specify the amount of damages sought” and again exalts that “the company will take strong measures to defend itself against such claims”.

After publishing an apology to players, claiming that many of the problems on PS4 and Xbox One were not found during testing, a Bloomberg report refuted these claims, revealing that the studio’s leadership was aware of the seriousness of the problems on the generation consoles past, among other revelations.

Cyberpunk 2077 has free DLC scheduled for the beginning of this year and is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, Google Stadia and PC.