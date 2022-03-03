CD Projekt Red, Developer of Cyberpunk 2077, Decides to Stop Sales of Games in Russia and Belarus

Sanctions from many giant companies continue to come to Russia, which has invaded Ukraine. Now, CD Projekt Red, the developer of games such as Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher series, has announced that it has decided to stop its sales in Russia and Belarus.

As we all know, Russia officially declared war on Ukraine with its statement last week and started to implement military operations. Following this news, companies from many sectors, from energy to sports, from technology to automotive, announced that they had decided to impose sanctions against Russia.

In a post we shared with you yesterday, we conveyed that a statement about the game industry came from Ukraine. In the statements made on Twitter, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov called on the game giants Xbox and Playstation and invited game and e-sports companies to withdraw from Russia and Belarus. In another statement, Fedorov begged game companies such as Bethesda, Konami, Tencent, Epic Games. After these statements, a new move towards Russia came from a very famous game company.

CD Projekt Red suspends sales in Russia and Belarus

According to the news, Poland-based CD Projekt Red, which is the developer and distributor of world-famous games such as Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher series, as well as the owner of the video game sales platform GOG.com, announced that it has decided to impose sanctions on Russia and Belarus. In the statements made, it was stated that the sale of games in these two countries was stopped. In addition, in a statement made to investors, it was stated that the cumulative sales revenue share from the two countries in the last two months was 5.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

In the announcement made by the company on social media, it was stated that “In the light of the Russian occupation in our neighboring country Ukraine, we, as CD PROJEKT Group, have decided to stop the sales of our games in Russia and Belarus until a new announcement.” In addition, the company added, “We have started working with our partners to stop digital sales and physical deliveries in Russia and Belarus of all games distributed on the GOG platform, as well as CD Projekt products.”

This statement put CD Projekt Red among the technology companies that have imposed sanctions on Russia. Earlier, Apple announced that it was suspending its sales in the country. In addition, Spotify closed its office in Russia and blocked content belonging to state media. Finally, other technology giants such as Google, Meta and Twitter announced that they have decided to impose sanctions on the country.