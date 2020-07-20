CD Projekt RED (Cyberpunk 2077) allows you to visit your studio virtually

Thanks to Google Maps, those interested can access the heart of the company, the offices where The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was created.

Curious to find out what the studio Cyberpunk 2077 is like? The safest thing is that you do not have free access to enter the company if you travel to Poland, but at least you will have the opportunity to satiate that curiosity virtually. Given the current situation, with the coronavirus involved, it may be the best method to visit CD Projekt RED. And how can it be done? Using Google Maps.

By clicking on this link, the doors of CD Projekt RED will open as you go. Those who are familiar with the Google tool will know that it is possible to move the mouse to specific points on the stage. The different rooms are shown in great detail through the photographs. Of course, do not expect to find any exclusive about Cyberpunk 2077: in that they surely have been very cautious.

It’s a matter of elections

After The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the Polish studio faces the challenge of publishing a game highly anticipated by fans. The developers have stated that their intention is for the title to become a reference within the genre. The play, an RPG with first-person shooter mechanics, is designed for the player to play the protagonist. That means there will be multiple choices, including how missions are approached. CD Projekt RED has confirmed that despite the fact that violence cannot be avoided on all occasions, there will be the option of not killing any character.

Cyberpunk 2077 is not only planned for the current generation of consoles, but will also be released on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 later. The version for Google Stadia will not reach the release date (November 19), so the game will appear before PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.



