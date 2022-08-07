CD Projekt Red celebrates its 20th anniversary next week and will make a discount on all its games

The name CD Projekt Red has weight in the gaming industry, or rather, it once was. As the studio behind the phenomenally beloved Witcher series, the company’s reputation unfortunately fell after the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in late 2020, which became one of the most disastrous video game launches in recent history. In addition, the developer is still gaining strength, and to celebrate the fact that he has been working since 2002, CDPR offers discounts on its catalog of games.

In a recent post on Steam, CD Projekt Red announced that from next week all of its games will be put up for sale at discounted prices to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the company’s existence. Although the company was technically founded in 1994, it began its life as a way of importing computer games to Poland, which at that time did not have a noticeable gaming scene. Only in 2002, founders Marcin Ivinsky and Michal Kicinski created a development department, and the team sought to make an adaptation of fantasy books by Andrzej Sapkowski, which later became The Witcher of 2007.

RELATED: Cyberpunk Anime Gets New Official Trailer

It was this series that gave CDPR its reputation over the years, and Cyberpunk became a departure from the antics of Geralt from Rivia. The studio recently announced that a new game, The Witcher, is in development, although there is no release window yet. This new part of the saga will also represent something a little different for the company, as it is being developed on Unreal Engine 5. One can only guess whether it is necessary to distance itself from the flurry of bugs left in Cyberpunk.

Despite the fact that CD Projekt Red’s reputation has fallen over the past couple of years, the developer seems to still be eager to move forward, returning to the series that helped earn all the initial praise. It is quite possible that Cyberpunk 2077 will be a crash for the Polish studio for some time, but progress has been made in open-world science fiction, RPG, and many believe that the game is in a more playable state these days.

As the creative minds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the most celebrated open-world games in history, CD Projekt Red has the potential to repair some of the damage done by its latest game. left it on its way. At this stage, it is impossible to say whether the new part of the Witcher franchise will restore people’s faith. But in the meantime, fans can at least enjoy the discounted games that will be offered from next week.