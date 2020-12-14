CD Projekt Red apologizes for problems in Cyberpunk 2077

In a note published on its social networks, CD Projekt Red apologized about the countless problems that Cyberpunk 2077 players have been facing on consoles and PCs, after reports of errors in textures, visual disparities between platforms, countless bugs and crashes in some missions. .

The developer’s statement announced an apology about the delay in the next generation versions and about the flaws in PS4 and Xbox One, caused by “lack of attention”. According to the studio, bugs and crashes will be fixed, improving the overall experience for all players, in two major updates in January and February.

“The first round of updates has just been released and the next will come in the next seven days. Expect more, as we will update frequently whenever new improvements are ready,” said CD Projekt Red. “After the holidays, we will continue working – we will release two big patches starting with Patch # 1 in January. This will be followed by Patch # 2 in February. Together, they should fix the most important problems players face on next-generation consoles. ”

The directors also stressed that the patches for PS4 and Xbox One will optimize several aspects of the game, but will not make the game “appear to be running on a high-spec PC or a next-generation console”. In addition, for players who are dissatisfied, refund requests are open until December 21 and can be made in online stores or directly with retailers.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S / X and PC.



