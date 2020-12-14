Cyberpunk 2077 producer CD Projekt Red, which has caused consoles to crash in recent days and has been criticized for in-game errors, apologized on Twitter and made a statement about future updates and refund.

CD Projekt Red apologizes for Cyberpunk 2077!

CD Projekt Red was prompted by the players who stated that their console had collapsed and that they could not progress in the game, and wanted to get a refund.

While it is not known how many players have applied for a refund so far, the developer of the game made a statement on the updates and refunds planned to be released on Twitter.

CD Projekt Red, “Dear players; First of all, we apologize for not showing the game on consoles before the game premiered. This error may have prevented you from making an informed decision about purchasing the game. We should have paid more attention to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One when it comes to game performance.

We will fix bugs and crashes and improve the overall experience. The first update has just been released and the next update is coming in 7 days. With the first major update, we will release two major patches in January. This update will be followed by update # 2 in February.

Finally, we always want everyone who purchases our games to be satisfied with their purchase. We would appreciate it if you give us another chance, but you can choose to return your game if you are not satisfied with the game on your console and do not want to wait for updates. For digitally purchased copies, please refer to the PSN or Xbox return system. For boxed versions, contact the physical store you bought them from. If you are not able to contact the store, please contact us at [email protected] You can contact us for a week from today until December 21, 2020. ” found in the description.



