CD Projekt Loses More Than $ 1 Billion After Released

The release of the title has caused the Polish company to fall on the stock market, whose capitalization has declined sharply in a few days with immediate effects.

The sheer launch of Cyberpunk 2077 has resulted in a loss of more than $ 1 billion in equity for the founders of CD Projekt RED. The bugs, glitches, crashes and more problems reported by PS4 and Xbox One users have been corresponded with a statement by way of apology and the express authorization of the Polish company of a formal process of return of the video game. All this, added to a stock market crash that reached its negative peak last Monday, has had a direct impact on the value of the company.

A graph provided by Bloomberg shows the breakdown of this fall through a percentage distribution of the CD Projekt penalty with each of its members. Marcin Iwinski, with 12.8%; Michal Kicinski with 9.9%; Piotr Nielubowicz with 6.8%; and Adam Kicinski with 4.0%. The impact of those 1,000 million dollars to the change will last over time, they predict, since the reputation of the company may be resented in the face of investors and, therefore, sales of Cyberpunk 2077 alone will not be worth to reverse the situation.

CD Projekt shares recovering after launch

CD Projekt, the most capitalized video game company in Europe, experiences very complex moments that were not remembered since the pandemic began. The value of the shares fell to $ 61.90 per share; now at $ 68.98, until the close of this Wednesday. A long way, however, from values ​​above the $ 90 per individual share in the weeks leading up to the game’s premiere.

After the apology message issued this past Monday, users already know that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be finished on PS4 and Xbox One consoles until next February 2021, when that expected Patch # 2, a data package, is expected to arrive. which, together with Patch # 1, should make the title a “good, playable and stable” work.

For its part, CD Projekt RED expects to have the next gen version of the title for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S ready sometime in 2021, but it does not know how the situation will affect the DLC and the official expansion plan. “We underestimate the scale and complexity of the problems on Xbox One and PS4,” they have gone on to say.



