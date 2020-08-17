CD Projekt is clear: Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG

The Polish studio insists that the title is not a shooter but a role-playing video game. It will arrive in November coinciding with PS5 and Xbox Series X.

CD Projekt RED does not want there to be confusion with Cyberpunk 2077. The one that will become the largest video game to date from the Polish studio will hit stores this November as a candidate to be one of the most impressive RPGs in memory; a video game of action, adventure, narrative … and, above all, role.

“I think people forget that Cyberpunk 2077 is, first and foremost, an RPG, okay?” Warns Miles Tost, senior level designer on the project, in a meeting with Netrunner 2077. “Options of customization and equipment choices, making a choice of the skills you have, the talents, how your character looks, what decision you make in the dialogues… is the central point of the experience ”, he adds.

“I think some people see this game and think, ‘oh, it’s a first-person game and it has guns, it’s a shooter!’ And that’s just the surface. I think in many ways it’s a deeper role-playing experience than The Witcher 3. ”

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit the market on November 19

With only a few months to go before its release, CD Projekt RED continues to work on improving the game’s combat system, which they confess is being one of the most difficult things during these final stages of the project. Where there is no doubt about a progressive improvement over time is in the graphic section, which has experienced a severe technical improvement from 2018 to this part.

Cyberpunk 2077 will hit stores in physical and digital format this November 19 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. Google Stadia will receive it some time later. PS5 and Xbox Series X will have an improved version from day one and totally free if we buy the current generation version previously; but that update will be requested until 2021.



