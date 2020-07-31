CD Projekt: Cyberpunk 2077 Beta Invitations Are Fake

The Polish developer advises on social networks that all official communications are sent from the address @ cdprojektred.com. Cyberpunk 2077 is one of this year’s most anticipated titles.

It is a product that many players are looking forward to throwing on the gauntlet, but that moment will still take a few months. And it is that despite the fact that some users have received an email in which they are assured that they have been chosen to enjoy the beta, nothing is further from reality. CD Projekt RED has posted a thread on Twitter to deny that they are handing out keys to a supposed beta. The Polish study has therefore confirmed that we are facing a new fraud.

“If you recently received an email telling you that you have been graced with access to the Cyberpunk 2077 beta, we have not sent it ourselves,” says the company on Twitter. Unfortunately, several emails of these have been sent in the past few weeks. When we contact you via email, we always do it from an address @ cdprojetred.com ”, they clarify. The same goes for content creators. “If they contact you through third parties and claim they are working with us (an agency, for example), you can assume it is not real.”

New Night City district unveiled

Pacifica is not as peaceful as its name suggests. This Night City district was devised as a vacation spot, but when the investment money stopped flowing, the monumental work became a skeleton of buildings. From among the dilapidated bones the gangs arose, threatening with their violence anyone who crosses their path.

Cyberpunk 2077 will go on sale on November 19 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Nothing is known about the date of the Google Stadia version, while the game will hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the new consoles go on sale. In that first stage it will already look better than in the current generation, although the truly next gen version will not be updated until 2021, as reported by the CD Projekt RED itself.



