CD Projekt crashes after Cyberpunk 2077 premieres

The Polish company had not registered such a puncture since the pandemic began last March; shareholders lose confidence in the study.

CD Projekt has opened its listing on the stock market this Monday, December 14, with a 46% drop compared to the individual value of its shares the day before the analysis of Cyberpunk 2077 began to be published (December 10).

Thus, the Polish company reaches its minimum market value of the last six months; It was not at such a low point ($ 68.34 per share) since last March, when the main European stocks were shaken by the effects of COVID-19.

Stock market prick for the most capitalized video game company in Europe

The trend is downward and there is no sign of improvement. In the early hours of this Tuesday, the latest report from Yahoo! Finance shows a fall of 9.17% compared to Monday, which does nothing but maintain the trend already reported by media such as GamesIndustry on December 11, when the first technical problems of the video game began to sound, Cyberpunk 2077, in its version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. So, we were talking about a 29% drop from the same reference, on December 10. The title has already covered the costs of its development through initial sales, however, with more than 8 million copies sold through reservations alone.

The video game company with the largest capital in Europe (it surpassed Ubisoft last May), with a value of 8,300 million dollars, has also lost the 90 out of 100 in Metacritic that the study set as its objective and that it wielded as one of the main reasons for the delay of the title from November to December. Although this circumstance has not ultimately affected, apparently, the collection of bonuses and fees related to the long development of the work in the group of employees, who are currently subjected to working hours above what their employment contracts mark; what in the jargon is called a crunch.



