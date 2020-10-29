CD Projekt Apologizes to Employees for Crunch Comments

Adam Kicinski, CEO of the study, has sent an internal email to employees, according to Jason Schreier (Bloomberg).

As it happened with Rockstar Games, BioWare or Naughty Dog, the situation of labor exploitation in CD Projekt RED has come to light. Despite the fact that the top managers of the company swore and perjured that they would not resort to crunch to end Cyberpunk 2077, they finally did not fulfill the promise, an information that the journalist Jason Schreier (Bloomberg) uncovered and that the Poles recognized shortly after. However, at the shareholders’ meeting at which the financial results were presented, Adam Kicinski, CEO of the study, has even said that “it is not so bad”, a few words for which he has had to apologize to his employees .

Jason Schreier himself has spread the internal email in which Kicinski acknowledges his mistake. “I didn’t want to comment on the crunch, and I still have.” He acknowledges that his ways have been “degrading and harmful.” And he adds the following: “What I said was not even fortunate, it was completely wrong.”

The trigger words

As we publish in MeriStation, the manager has assured shareholders that “this is a story that the media has echoed.” He acknowledged that “some people have been subjected to a lot of crunch”, but then he clarified that “a large part of the team is not” undergoing these practices, but carries out their day normally.

With the delay of Cyberpunk 2077, the crunch period on CD Projekt RED will also be extended. This has been assured by Adam Kicinski himself, who according to his version of events has “the feedback from the team.” In his words, “they are happy with the three additional weeks, so we have no threats about that crunch.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on December 10 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia.



