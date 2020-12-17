CD Projekt aims at the “exaggerated” arrangement organs

The creators of Cyberpunk 2077 continue to work on improving and adjusting many aspects of the title, including a too high dildo density.

Cyberpunk 2077, the new CD Projekt RED video game for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Stadia (with backward compatibility still without next-gen patch for PS5 and Xbox Series), continues to receive all kinds of improvements, adjustments and tweaks after such a controversial launch as controversial, especially in its versions for consoles. And apparently, one of the settings in which the Polish team works is the “exaggerated” presence of dildos, which according to those responsible, can be distracting due to their decontextualization.

A sexually open Night City

Thus, according to the Kotaku medium after speaking with the developer team, CD Projekt is working on adjusting the number of dildos so that they do not seem decontextualized and distract the player. “We wanted Night City to be quite open sexually, and that something by today’s standards could be taboo or perverted, it’s very normal and common by 2077 standards,” explains Philipp Weber, senior mission designer for Cyberpunk 2077.

But there is more; so much so, that the experienced mission designer assures that, in this regard, they aim to adjust the appearance of dildos so that their presence does not seem completely out of context, thus avoiding unnecessarily distracting the player. And is that according to Weber, the large number of dildos present in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 “appear as random booties”, so they still have to adjust these parameters.

Be that as it may, CD Projekt has other much more pressing concerns after the failed launch of the game on consoles, versions well below the minimum required both in terms of graphics and performance, as well as numerous bugs that may affect the gaming experience of remarkable shape. Do not miss our analysis of Cyberpunk 2077, both on PC and in its version for PS4 and Xbox One, pending important patches planned for early 2021.



