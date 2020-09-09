CCXP Worlds: the official date of the event, prices

The first all-digital Comic-Con Experience has an official date and some attractions confirmed. During a virtual press conference held on Tuesday (8), it was announced that CCXP Worlds: A Journey of Hope will run between December 4th and 6th, with streaming and 90% of the free content for fans.

To have access to some event schedules, only a basic registration will be required to use Free Experience. However, there are also three paid package options: Digital, Home and Epic Experience, with prices of: R $ 35, R $ 35 + R $ 21 in shipping, and R $ 450 + 21 in shipping, respectively. Sales start on September 15.

On all tickets, content will be available. However, in the packages, some items will be added to the experience. Digital, for example, will give access to a credential for masterclasses. Home will include access to collectibles with exclusive art sent to your home.

Finally, in the Epic package, the home kit with t-shirt, poster, sweatshirt, cap, glass, bucket and other exclusive items will be included. This modality guarantees access to all stages, workshops, discounts at partner stores, CCXP Worlds digital credential and discount on the CCXP21 pre-sale, which must be physical.

See the comic artists that will be present

In the biggest geek event on the planet, celebrities and big studios couldn’t be missing. For now, only comic artists have been confirmed. On the list are: Garth Ennis / The Boys, Dave Gibbons / Watchmen, Todd McFarlance / Spawn, Scott Snyder / Batman and Justice League, and Kevin Eastman / Ninja Turtles.

Also confirmed the most awarded comic artist of 2018: the American Emil Ferris, author of My Favorite Thing is Monster. The list continues with: Marcelo D’Salete / Angola Janga and Cumbe, Andrea ‘Casty’ Castellan / Mickey and Tio Patinhas, and Margaux Motin / Tectonic plates.

Finally, Trina Robbins / The Legend of Wonder Woman, Jeff Lemire / Gideon Falls and Green Arrow, Gerry Conway / Spiderman and Batman: The animated series, Jill Thompson / Sandman and Wonder Woman, Leandro Fernandez / The Old Guard and Fabien Toulmé / Hakim’s Odyssey.



