CCXP Worlds: See what the event will look like in 2020

CCXP 2020 will take place virtually in 2020, just like the San Diego Comic Con. In order to avoid large crowds, due to the measures to protect the spread of the coronavirus, the special edition won the title of CCXP Worlds: A Journey of Hope.

According to the teaser of the event, the goal is to make the public, being anywhere in the world, able to participate.

The video, released in July this year, also brought a series of pop culture locations, such as Tatooine (Star Wars) and Middle-earth (The Lord of the Rings), to integrate them into the proposal.

CCXP Worlds: how will everything work?

CCXP Worlds will take place on December 4th, 5th and 6th and will be the first time that it will take place 100% virtual. The traditional panels with guests, news, interviews and other recurring attractions will be present. This year, there will be four types of tickets, in addition to several important confirmed comic artists.

As is customary in the face-to-face event, virtually the public will also be able to visit several specific spaces with their own attractions. Among them are Artists’ Valley, Thunder Auditorium, Game Arena and Creators & Cosplay Universe.

The different stores of specialized products, together with the workshops and masterclasses, will be integrated into a personalized Market Place for the event.

To follow all attractions simultaneously, the public will need to fill out a brief registration with little information and access the content area. The CCXP Worlds panels, as well as other virtual meetings between the guests, will take place through five streams.



