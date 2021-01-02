CBS suspends shooting due to positive COVID-19 cases

After months of complications as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, NCIS and its Los Angeles- and New Orleans-based spinoffs returned to CBS in November with an entirely new series.

While it’s a welcome return, all shows have still felt the repercussions that the hurdles posed by the pandemic have presented, with a number of delays between episodes that have already materialized so far and it appears the show has once again suffered, since the American chain has delayed the return to the production of NCIS and NCIS LA.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Los Angeles Department of Public Health had encouraged a production hiatus for the television and film industry. The pleas came after the country of Los Angeles reported a record number of cases in December.

According to a report, the number of deaths in California has now surpassed 25,000 deaths from coronavirus after the addition of 432 deaths on Wednesday, December 30.

So sadly CBS has now decided that NCIS and NCIS LA will be suspended one week from their return date initially scheduled for January 4.

Despite the production delay, NCIS LA season 12 is still scheduled to return to CBS with the Overdue episode on January 3. On the other hand, season 18 of NCIS will not return to CBS until January 19, with episode four, titled Sunburn.



