CBS: See How is The Channel Series Schedule in The Fall Season 2021

CBS: Recently, CBS announced the programming of its Fall Season 2021. There are some interesting changes in the distribution of very important series, such as NCIS, which will be broadcast on Mondays. On the same day and in sequence, the broadcaster will show NCIS: Hawaii, the new production of the franchise, with the first female protagonist.
Tuesdays will be dedicated to the FBI franchise, which is also winning a new series, FBI: International. In this way, viewers who like the investigative plots of the American international police should be connected with these unmissable news.
There are other highlights for the fall season, such as the debut of CSI’s revival: Crime Scene Investigation. Titled as CSI: Vegas, the series will once again bring the audience’s beloved characters to face new challenges, always on Wednesdays.
Thus, a new team of researchers, led by Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), should count on the help of old friends, such as Gil Grissom (William Petersen), Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox) and David Hodges (Wallace Langham).
Thursdays, mostly dedicated to comedies on CBS, will also feature the first episodes of Ghosts, which features Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar in the cast. The pair will meet several spirits when they arrive at the inn they inherited on a rural property.
Mondays
20h – The Neighborhood
20h30 – Bob Hearts Abishola
21h – NCIS
22h – NCIS: Hawaii
Tuesdays
20h – FBI
21h – FBI: International
22h – FBI: Most Wanted
Wednesdays
20h – Survivor
21h – Tough As Nails
22h – CSI: Vegas
Thursdays
20h – Young Sheldon
20h30 – United States of Al
21h – Ghosts
21h30 – B Positive
22h30 – Bull
Fridays
20h – S.W.A.T./Reality Show
21h – Magnum PI
22h – Blue Bloods
Saturdays
20h – Saturday Encores
22h – 48 hours
Sundays
19h – 60 Minutes
20h – The Equalizer
21h – NCIS: Los Angeles
22h – SEAL Team/S.W.A.T.
Fall Season 2021: CBS bosses explain changes to the schedule grid
Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, said in an interview with Deadline that the modifications made to the most important season of American television are intended to promote new releases.
According to the executive, when taking NCIS, a series of success in every way, for Monday nights, other productions gain strength, including those that will be shown over the other days of the week. The initiative certainly envisions a more favorable scenario to attract the audience.
In this sense, it is worth noting that many series suffered to establish themselves in the programming grid because they did not have certain impulses.
In addition, CBS plans to replace S.W.A.T. on Fridays with a reality show by the end of the season, given that the series will fill the space for Seal Team – which will belong exclusively to Paramount +.
George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS Entertainment Group, explained that there needs to be a balance between fictional and non-fictional productions at a lower cost.
Let’s wait for more news!