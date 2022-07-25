CBS named the best school among all student sports

CBS Sports named one of the Big Ten schools the best in all kinds of college sports.

The company compiled its annual ranking of “The Best in College Sports”, and the first place belonged to Michigan. This is the second time the school has taken first place in the last three publications.

In a report, CBS praised Michigan for a great year in football, college basketball, wrestling and gymnastics.

“Michigan had a good year in terms of sports. The football team, led by coach Jim Harbaugh, bounced back, finished 12-2 and earned a trip to the college Football playoffs, completing its best season since 2011. Men’s basketball (19-15) reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, while women’s basketball (25-7) reached the elite eight of the NCAA tournament. Wrestling (12-1) took second place in the NCAA, and men’s gymnastics (24-3) took third place in the national ranking.”

In football, Michigan participated in the college football playoffs for the first time. The Wolverines were also on the winning side before the men’s basketball tournament, and they proved the committee right by winning a couple of games.

It will be difficult for Michigan to achieve the same success again in 2022-2023, but that’s why the games are being played.