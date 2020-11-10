CBS; MacGyver has released Blue Bloods release dates

The CBS network has finally released the release dates for the new seasons of Macgyver, Blue Bloods and Magnum PI. After many uncertainties related to the series’ returns in the fall season 2020, the broadcaster managed to fill the last major piece that was missing from its schedule.

The new seasons for these series will take place on Friday, December 4th. While Macgyver will be releasing his 5th season and Magnum PI will be releasing his third season, Blue Bloods will start the episodes of his 11th season.

The three dramas will join all the other series previously announced on the channel, promising to bring the audience a lot of emotions and entertainment.

For now, the debut of the 2nd season of Evil has not yet been announced. International sources said the series would begin production later this month, but nothing has been confirmed so far.

The same occurs with the drama The Equalizer, starring Queen Latifah, which remains undated on the network.

Check, then, how was the complete schedule of the fall season 2020 of CBS with these new debuts:

November 11 (Wednesday)

9 pm – SWAT (season 4)

November 12 (Thursday)

9:30 pm – The Unicorn (season 2)

November 16 (Monday)

8 pm – The Neighborhood (season 3)

8:30 pm – Bob Hearts Abishola (season 2)

9 pm – All Rise (season 2)

10 pm – Bull (season 5)

November 17 (Tuesday)

8 pm – NCIS (18th season)

9 pm – FBI (season 3)

10 pm – FBI: Most Wanted (Season 2)

November 25 (Wednesday)

9 pm – SEAL Team (season 4)

December 4 (Friday)

8 pm – Macgyver (season 5)

9 pm – Magnum PI (season 3)

10 pm – Blue Bloods (season 11)



