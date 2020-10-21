CBS discloses return dates for its series; check schedule!

The broadcaster CBS has finally released the return dates for the new seasons of its series. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fall season 2020 suffered some embezzlement and had to be postponed to the month of November, as well as in other channels.

Some productions will have their returns scheduled for the end of the first half of next month. This is the case of The Unicorn, which will premiere its 2nd season on November 12th. But hits like Bull, FBI and SEAL Team will be back only after a few days. They will be presented in prime bands on the broadcaster’s programming grid.

Other highly anticipated returns are from Young Sheldon, Mom, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, All Rise, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and SWAT.

Check out the full CBS fall season 2020 schedule:

November 5 (Thursday)

8 pm – Young Sheldon (season 4)

8:30 pm – B POSITIVE (debut)

9 pm – Mom (season 8)

November 8 (Sunday)

8:30 pm – NCIS: Los Angeles (season 12)

9:30 pm – NCIS: New Orleans (season 7)

10:30 pm – NCIS (fan favorite episodes)

November 11 (Wednesday)

9 pm – SWAT (season 4)

November 12 (Thursday)

9:30 pm – The Unicorn (season 2)

November 16 (Monday)

8 pm – The Neighborhood (season 3)

8:30 pm – Bob Hearts Abishola (season 2)

9 pm – All Rise (season 2)

10 pm – Bull (season 5)

November 17 (Tuesday)

8 pm – NCIS (18th season)

9 pm – FBI (season 3)

10 pm – FBI: Most Wanted (Season 2)

November 25 (Wednesday)

9 pm – SEAL Team (season 4)



