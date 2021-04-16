CBS announces 5 series renewals: NCIS, Blue Bloods and more

CBS announced, on Thursday (15), that it renewed 5 series of its programming grid. Among the highlights are Blue Bloods, which will continue for its 12th season; S.W.A.T, which is heading towards the 5th season, and NCIS, which will have a 19th season.

Despite all the renewals, the broadcaster did not disclose the exact dates of premieres. The expectation, however, is that everything will be launched in the window between this year and 2022.

The “packet” of new seasons still counts on Bull (4th season) and Magnum P.I (4th season). Previously, shows like Young Sheldon, The Equalizer and The Neighborhood had already received confirmations for new seasons.

In addition to the sequels, CBS took the opportunity to talk about a new spin-off: FBI International. The new production will be the 3rd in the franchise, which already has FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. The promise is that the novelty will be presented during a crossover.

On the other hand, in February, the channel announced the cancellation of the NCIS series: New Orleans and Mom. While the first had 7 seasons, the second will end in May in its 8th season.