Caviar reveals pre-launch iPhone 13 design

Caviar shared the design of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models, which are expected to be introduced at the Apple event to be held tomorrow.

Leaks about the iPhone 13 series, which will be introduced on Tuesday, continue to emerge. Luxury phone accessory manufacturer Caviar has revealed the iPhone 13 design.

Caviar touch on iPhone 13 design

Along with the iPhone 13 family, which is predicted to come with the A15 Bionic processor, the AirPods 3 model is also expected to be introduced.

The luxury accessory maker says on its website, “Apple iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max event. You can watch the September 14 event on Apple.com or on Apple TV. Pre-order iPhone Pro and Max models with a 5% discount.” made statements.

Another detail on Caviar’s website is the storage capacities of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. On the page with 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB storage options, 1 TB is unfortunately not available.

The company’s website features 60 iPhone 13 accessories designed by Caviar, priced between $4,950 and $42,390.

The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max models are expected to be introduced at the event to be held tomorrow.