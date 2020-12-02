Caviar hides the iPhone 12 Pro’s cameras!

Addressing a niche audience with its high-priced designs, Caviar products are prepared based on the different needs of the users. The Caviar Stealth series for iPhone 12 Pro, based on the principle of camera shutdown, looks quite interesting. If you are thinking of buying an iPhone 12 Pro and wish to have its cameras turned off, it welcomes you with Caviar’s iPhone 12 Pro starting at $ 4 thousand 990.

Hiding iPhone 12 Pro’s camera: iPhone 12 Pro Stealth

Developed for those who prefer not to use camera phones, this new product appeals to sensitive professional groups. Caviar, which has made a name for itself with luxury products, offers a solution because the camera creates insecurity in people in sensitive professional groups. Caviar turns a high-end camera phone into a camera phone.

The solution for iPhone 12 Pro aims not to use the triple camera and to turn it off. Even the front camera does not work, but it is reported that Face ID works because it includes infrared thanks to TrueDepth technology.

This panel used in the phone used “iPhone 12 Pro Stealth” in its name because it was inspired by the jet rockets that escape from the radar. There are two versions of this customized phone setup. Both versions use reinforced titanium to create a back panel.

It is reported that 99 pieces of this panel, which is available in two versions in black and gold, will be produced. Based on the mechanics of hiding the iPhone 12 Pro’s camera, the setup really appeals to “few” people.

The starting price for the black panel, which is priced lower than the other products of Caviar, is 4 thousand 990 dollars, and the starting price is up to 5 thousand 520 dollars in the gold version.

This price is very low compared to the gold-plated iPhone 12 Pro of $ 23,380. It seems quite interesting to use the camera hiding method for iPhone 12 Pro. No detail is given about whether MagSafe will be used with this back panel.



