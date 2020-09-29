Caviar, $ 10K (!) Exclusive iPhone 12 Pro Designs

Caviar, which previously offered special design models worth thousands of dollars for many iPhone and Android flagships, has now opened special iPhone 12 Pro designs to pre-order before the device is introduced.

Caviar, which turns ordinary smartphones into flamboyant materials, has now unveiled the iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 Design products, which combine the not yet introduced iPhone 12 with a retro Apple design.

The first thing Caviar does to reveal the iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 Design is to remove the glass surface on the back of the smartphone. Instead, Caviar places a wooden plate on the back of the device, and in the middle of this plate is a monitor and keyboard-like titanium plate from Apple 1, which came to light in 1976.

iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 Design design

Unlike the original iPhone 12 Pro, the Apple logo is located on the upper right of the device in Apple 1 Design. In addition, this logo is not in the form of an apple, unlike the original Apple logo, but in the form of text, an Apple word engraved on wood.

The main thing that makes the iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 Design – at least financially valuable – is the Apple 1 monitor and the Apple 1 motherboard piece on the underside of the titanium plate. Since only about 200 Apple 1s have been produced so far, and most of them are in museums or collectors, the Apple 1 motherboard part pushes the price of the iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 Design quite up

iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 Light design

Caviar has also created an iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 Light model for those who may find the iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 Design expensive. This model does not have an iPhone 1 monitor or titanium plate. That’s why the Caviar’s wood-carved Apple logo comes in the middle of the device, and the device has a much smaller Apple 1 motherboard part.

So what is the cost of owning such “luxury” products? While Caviar announced the starting price for the iPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 Design as $ 9,900 In the top-end model, the 512 GB iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple 1 Design, the price goes up to $ 11,150

While the affordable (!) IPhone 12 Pro Apple 1 Light model has a price tag of $ 4,990 The price of the 512 GB iPhone 12 Pro Max Apple 1 Light model reaches $ 6,140. Since the number of Apple 1 Light models offered by Caviar for sale is more than the number of Apple 1 Design, Apple 1 Light models are more accessible in terms of both price and stock.



