Cave Story +, a free game from the Epic Games Store

It’s not Christmas yet, but the Fortnite Creators Store continues to offer free titles every week. Speed ​​and endurance races through the mud.

That’s what players who got hold of last week’s Epic Games Store free game enjoyed. This is MudRunner, a title that allows us to pilot all kinds of off-road vehicles in difficult environments. However, like every Thursday, the platform has published the next title for free, which is nothing more and nothing less than Cave Story +, as planned. From December 3 to December 10 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), you will have the opportunity to get it at no additional cost.

Epic Games Store has also announced that the next free titles will be Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition and Tyranny, two great role-playing video games that are undoubtedly worthwhile. And more without are at zero cost!

Cave Story + offers a completely original story, highlighting mystery and hours of unbridled fun. “Cave Story is an action-adventure game from critically acclaimed independent designer Daisuke Amaya, or Pixel to his fans,” the official description reads. The title takes us to a strange world in which a race of rabbit-shaped creatures roam at ease. “You wake up in a dark cave without remembering who you are, where you come from or why you are in this place.” Then, when you glimpse the Mimiga village, you will find that you have to do everything possible to save it. You will have to run, jump and shoot, all in a pixel art world that pays homage to the classics of 8 and 16 bits.

How to download on PC

First of all, you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client in the following link

You can now access your library and run the games!



