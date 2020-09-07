Cautious approach for Mate 40 series from Huawei

Huawei Mate 40 series is among the phones expected to be introduced in the fall. The predecessors of the series, the Mate 30 and Mate 20, were also official in the fall. According to reports from Taiwan, the Chinese manufacturer has reduced its component orders to suppliers by 30 percent. This was interpreted as Huawei expects a decrease in interest and sales.

Huawei usually introduced the Kirin chips used in the Mate series at IFA. However, the company did not make such an announcement at IFA 2020, which was held in a narrower scope this year. The company announced at the event that it will continue to invest in the smart phone market in Europe.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Electronics Business Group, stated that the Mate 40 series will use HiSilicon chips. However, it remains unclear whether TSMC will continue to produce Kirin chips after the Mate 40 series.

According to reports in June, Huawei plans to sell 8 million Mate 40 series devices in the fourth quarter before the year ends. Whether this plan will work or not will be understood over time.



