Caution: They Steal Money With Fake MetaMask

CipherTrace warns cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask users against scammers. According to the statements of the cyber security firm, fraudsters steal money from cryptocurrency investors via a fake MetaMask extension in the Chrome browser.

MetaMask, a popular wallet application among cryptocurrency investors, has become a target of scammers. Operating as an extension on Chrome, the fake wallet continues to target investors with an increasing speed, according to CipherTrace’s report. The following statements are included at the beginning of the report:

“In the last 24 hours, it has been noticed that there has been an increase in online reviews that users’ money was stolen by a phishing attack of a fake wallet functioning as a browser extension under the name of the cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask. The fake browser extension redirects information to maskmeha [.] Io and then to https [:] // installmetamask [.] Com. ”

The fake wallet link is shared between users

CipherTrace also shares the information that the antivirus site VirusTotal gave 0 points to the fake domain address in question and the site was created 7 days ago. The security company said they discovered that the domain name was mentioned in the tweet of a Twitter user named @dmazorosete. You can see the mentioned tweet below:

However, a post was shared on Medium called $ WHALE Community for sending $ WHALE funds to MetaMask and shared a download link for the fake MetaMask wallet.

Differences between fake MetaMask site and official site

It seems that the official website extension for MetaMask is different from the fake one. Besides, there is a Download button on the official website, while the fake site says Install. Apart from that, the fake MetaMask site, which is exactly the same as the original in appearance, can easily target users with this feature.

Finally, it’s worth remembering that you should always use official sites when downloading any software.



