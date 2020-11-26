Cause of death of Maradona revealed

The autopsy of Diego Armando Maradona, who mourned football fans, was revealed.

Diego Armando Maradona, who recently had brain surgery, died at the age of 60.

Following the autopsy of Maradona, the cause of Maradona’s death became clear.

According to the news published in the Argentine press, in the preliminary report of the autopsy performed in Maradona, it was stated that the former football player died due to “acute pulmonary edema due to chronic heart failure” while sleeping.

It was announced that the final result of the autopsy will be finalized after the toxicological and histopathological tests that will analyze the presence of any substance in Maradona’s body.

The autopsy, which started yesterday at 19:00 local time in San Fernando Petrona V. De Cordero Hospital in the province of Buenos Aires, lasted until 22:00.

It was stated that the world-famous football player entered the room of his psychologist and psychiatrist after he did not leave his room yesterday morning, and after it was understood that Maradona, who was thought to be sleeping, did not show vital signs, he could not be brought back to life with a heart massage performed by his nurse and psychologist.

The legendary Argentinian football player Diego Armando Maradona, who died at the age of 60, left behind an unforgettable career.

Maradona has written his name in gold letters in the history of world football with his performance in Argentina National Team and Italian club Napoli.

Maradona, who won 9 cups with the jerseys of Boca Juniors, Barcelona and Napoli, succeeded in lifting the 1986 World Cup with the Argentine National Team.



