Catwoman: Halle Berry Says She Doesn’t Regret Making a Movie

Nearly two decades after the release of Catwoman, the film remains one of the worst comic book adaptations of all time. With uninspired performances, to say the least, and a story that doesn’t have much to do with the character in the comics, the film was a commercial and critical failure.

Despite this, there is one person who participated in the production and who has no problem with having his name associated with the film. During an interview with EW, Halle Berry said she doesn’t regret being the protagonist of the film. And she has good reason for that.

“For me, it was one of the biggest salaries of my life,” commented the actress. “There’s nothing wrong with that. I don’t want to feel like I have to make Oscar-worthy movies every year. What is an Oscar-worthy movie anyway?”

Despite this, the actress acknowledges that she spent time away from the press. According to her, the feature brought an uncomfortable fame, associating it all the time with the film about the villain of Batman.

“I stopped talking [to the press] because I thought, ‘I can’t let people tell the same story over and over, present the same version of me,'” explained Berry. “I evolved, I overcame, I grew up. Let me live!”

Catwoman opened in theaters in 2004. The film had a budget of approximately $100 million but grossed only $82 million at the worldwide box office.