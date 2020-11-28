Cats infected with Covid-19 were culled in Denmark

It was announced that some cats with a new type of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Denmark were also culled.

According to the report of Anadolu Agency from Dagbladet Holstebro-Struer newspaper, the State Serum Institute (SSI) conducted a Kovid-19 test on 33 cats in 7 mink farms where the minkes were culled recently. Twelve of the cats on the two farms were infected, and some cats were culled.

Lone Nielsen, Director of the cat rights association Kattens Vaern, confirmed that they helped the Institute in the culling of cats. Nielsen did not provide information on how many cats were culled.



