Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered Arrives in September for Consoles and PC

Great news for fans of cats and chaos! Catlateral Demage, the hilarious simulator that allows players to embody a demonic feline creating havoc around the house, will get a remastered version for consoles and PC in September!

Called Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered, the enhancement to the game released in 2015 brings new content and soundtrack; user interface, animation, and visual improvements; and a complete change in progression style. Now, you’ll need to complete objectives to unlock new levels and game modes.

Another interesting addition is the treats, which can be found during levels or received as a reward, and which serve to improve your feline’s skills and stats, making it an even more powerful dish, curtain and plant destruction machine!

In addition to faster load times, 4K resolution and longer rendering distances, the PS5 version will also take advantage of DualSense functions, so you can feel the chaotic furry purring during your naps, as if it were actually lying on your lap.

Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered will be released on September 15th for PlayStation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch and PC.